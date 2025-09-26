India's Path to Rare Earth Independence: A Geopolitical Imperative

In a decisive call to arms, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the urgency for India to achieve self-reliance in the production of rare earth elements amidst the rising geopolitical tensions. Speaking at the National Geoscience Awards 2024, Murmu emphasized how becoming self-sufficient in these critical resources is paramount to India's aspirations of becoming a developed nation and ensuring its national security.

Rare earth elements, though not scarce, are challenging to extract, requiring advanced indigenous techniques for sustainable production. These elements are crucial for various modern technologies, from smartphones to electric vehicles. Murmu highlighted the necessity of integrating artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and clean energy technologies in the development process.

Further, the mines ministry is focusing on innovation, promoting AI, and drone-based surveys, while also pushing for improved research into disaster prediction and response. Geoscientists were urged to advance technologies for early warning systems against natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes.