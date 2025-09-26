Left Menu

Taiwan Battles Nature's Fury: Super Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath

Rescue workers in Taiwan are tirelessly combing through debris after Super Typhoon Ragasa flooded a town, leaving 15 dead and seven missing. The deluge, which overflowed a barrier lake, left areas blanketed in mud, complicating rescue efforts. The government debates solutions to prevent future sediment-filled floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:14 IST
Taiwan Battles Nature's Fury: Super Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa, rescue crews in Taiwan's Hualien county are faced with the grim task of locating seven missing individuals amid the devastation. The typhoon's torrential rains caused a barrier lake to overflow, inundating the town of Guangfu with a muddy, sediment-laden deluge.

Residents and rescue workers alike confront treacherous conditions, with efforts hampered by waist-deep mud that covers large swathes of the area. Among the tragic stories is that of a man, Mr. Hwang, who is searching for his elder sister's body, trapped in the family's mud-filled home.

Taiwanese officials, including disaster expert Lu Jing-chien, emphasize the unusual sediment-heavy nature of the floodwaters. The government refrains from employing explosives to alleviate the barrier lake's blockage, fearing further landslides. Hualien, renowned for its natural beauty, remains undamaged in its critical semiconductor sector on the west coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

 India
2
Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

 United Kingdom
3
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

 India
4
Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025