Taiwan Battles Nature's Fury: Super Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath
Rescue workers in Taiwan are tirelessly combing through debris after Super Typhoon Ragasa flooded a town, leaving 15 dead and seven missing. The deluge, which overflowed a barrier lake, left areas blanketed in mud, complicating rescue efforts. The government debates solutions to prevent future sediment-filled floods.
In the aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa, rescue crews in Taiwan's Hualien county are faced with the grim task of locating seven missing individuals amid the devastation. The typhoon's torrential rains caused a barrier lake to overflow, inundating the town of Guangfu with a muddy, sediment-laden deluge.
Residents and rescue workers alike confront treacherous conditions, with efforts hampered by waist-deep mud that covers large swathes of the area. Among the tragic stories is that of a man, Mr. Hwang, who is searching for his elder sister's body, trapped in the family's mud-filled home.
Taiwanese officials, including disaster expert Lu Jing-chien, emphasize the unusual sediment-heavy nature of the floodwaters. The government refrains from employing explosives to alleviate the barrier lake's blockage, fearing further landslides. Hualien, renowned for its natural beauty, remains undamaged in its critical semiconductor sector on the west coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
