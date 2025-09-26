Typhoon Bualoi's Wrath: Lives Lost and Damage in the Philippines

The Philippines is once again grappling with the destructive forces of nature following the deadly impact of Typhoon Bualoi, which intensified from a tropical storm and claimed at least three lives.

After making landfall in Eastern Samar, Bualoi cut a perilous path through the Bicol region, bringing with it fatalities in Masbate province due to falling trees, drowning, and a collapsing wall. The typhoon has left a swath of destruction in its wake, with power outages and extensive crop and infrastructure damage reported.

Urgent relief efforts are underway as local authorities cope with the aftermath, while the Vietnamese government braces for Bualoi's arrival on its northern and central coast, anticipating potential floods from heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)