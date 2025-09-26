Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi's Wrath: Lives Lost and Damage in the Philippines

Typhoon Bualoi, escalating from a tropical storm, struck central and southern areas of the Philippines, killing at least three people. Disaster officials highlighted significant infrastructure damage, power outages, and the need for immediate aid. As Bualoi heads towards Vietnam, heavy rains and potential flooding are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines is once again grappling with the destructive forces of nature following the deadly impact of Typhoon Bualoi, which intensified from a tropical storm and claimed at least three lives.

After making landfall in Eastern Samar, Bualoi cut a perilous path through the Bicol region, bringing with it fatalities in Masbate province due to falling trees, drowning, and a collapsing wall. The typhoon has left a swath of destruction in its wake, with power outages and extensive crop and infrastructure damage reported.

Urgent relief efforts are underway as local authorities cope with the aftermath, while the Vietnamese government braces for Bualoi's arrival on its northern and central coast, anticipating potential floods from heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

