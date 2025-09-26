Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Six Dead in Separate Road Mishaps
In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum and Giridih districts, six people lost their lives in two separate road accidents. A car crash on NH-18 killed three traveling from Kolkata to Jamshedpur, while a passenger vehicle collision with a truck in Giridih also resulted in three fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Jharkhand witnessed two separate road accidents claiming the lives of six individuals on Friday. The unfortunate incidents occurred in East Singhbhum and Giridih districts, as confirmed by local police authorities.
The first accident took place near Jharia More on National Highway-18 in East Singhbhum during the early hours. Three individuals, identified as Ganesh Roy, Kusumita Patnaik, and Monika Patnaik, perished when their car collided with the rear of a heavy vehicle. The victims were extricated from the severely damaged vehicle, and their bodies were sent for post-mortem to Ghatshila Sub-Divisional Hospital.
Meanwhile, a second collision transpired near Badkitand forest along the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road. A passenger vehicle collided with a speeding truck, resulting in the immediate deaths of Jagdish Bhokta, Nandkishore Bhokta, and Kamal Bhokta, leaving six others injured. These deceased were sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.
