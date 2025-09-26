Left Menu

Kerala's Torrential Downpour: A State Under Siege

Heavy rainfall in Kerala caused extensive flooding and mudslides, affecting roads, houses, and shops. The state capital was severely hit, with educational institutions closed for the day. An orange alert was issued for several districts, predicting more rainfall and potential thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:31 IST
Kerala was battered by torrential rains on Friday, leading to widespread flooding that disrupted daily life and prompted district authorities to declare a holiday for all educational institutions.

The state capital suffered significant inundation, with water gushing into homes and businesses, while hilly areas in Idukki were beset by mudslides.

The India Meteorological Department issued alerts predicting further heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms, urging residents to stay cautious amid rapidly changing weather conditions.

