Kerala's Torrential Downpour: A State Under Siege

Kerala was battered by torrential rains on Friday, leading to widespread flooding that disrupted daily life and prompted district authorities to declare a holiday for all educational institutions.

The state capital suffered significant inundation, with water gushing into homes and businesses, while hilly areas in Idukki were beset by mudslides.

The India Meteorological Department issued alerts predicting further heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms, urging residents to stay cautious amid rapidly changing weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)