Hyderabad in Deluge: Safety Measures Amid Torrential Downpours

In Hyderabad, 55 individuals from flood-prone regions found themselves evacuated after heavy downpours increased inflows in the Musi river. With gates of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs opened, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated evacuations at Shivaji Bridge and Bhoo Laxmi Temple, ensuring residents' safety amidst rising waters.

The civic body is currently providing food and medical aid to those moved to relief camps. GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan is closely monitoring the evolving situation, urging officials to maintain high alertness to mitigate risks. Citizens in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

The relentless rain disrupted daily life, affecting transport as office-goers struggled with road waterlogging. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed rapid response to traffic and water issues, while the Cyberabad police recommended IT firms to consider work-from-home options. Further rainfall persists in forecasts for various districts.

