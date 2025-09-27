Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Gansu Province, Causing Damage and Injuries

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Gansu province in China, causing structural damage and injuring seven people. The quake's epicenter was near Longxi county at a shallow depth. While eight houses were destroyed, many more sustained damage. Emergency workers continue to clear debris and assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:31 IST
Earthquake Shakes Gansu Province, Causing Damage and Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck northwest China's Gansu province early Saturday, toppling houses and scattering roof tiles. According to state media, the quake left seven people injured, though none of the injuries are considered serious.

The earthquake occurred at 5:49 am with the epicenter located in Longxi county, about 140 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital, Lanzhou. It struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Chinese government earthquake center.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that eight houses were destroyed, and over 100 others suffered damage. Videos shared by state media online revealed emergency workers diligently using shovels to remove bricks and debris from the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

 India
2
Hezbollah Remembers Nasrallah: One Year After His Death

Hezbollah Remembers Nasrallah: One Year After His Death

 Global
3
PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

PM Modi Unveils Rs 60,000 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

 India
4
Global Tensions Rise as UN Sanctions on Iran are Reimposed

Global Tensions Rise as UN Sanctions on Iran are Reimposed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025