Earthquake Shakes Gansu Province, Causing Damage and Injuries

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck northwest China's Gansu province early Saturday, toppling houses and scattering roof tiles. According to state media, the quake left seven people injured, though none of the injuries are considered serious.

The earthquake occurred at 5:49 am with the epicenter located in Longxi county, about 140 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital, Lanzhou. It struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Chinese government earthquake center.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that eight houses were destroyed, and over 100 others suffered damage. Videos shared by state media online revealed emergency workers diligently using shovels to remove bricks and debris from the affected areas.

