Hidden Gems of Kaziranga: Unveiling Its Insect and Spider Diversity

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, renowned for its rhinoceroses, elephants, and tigers, has made a groundbreaking discovery—283 species of native insects and spiders have been recorded, according to a recent survey.

The study identifies 254 insect species and 29 spider species, providing valuable insights into Kaziranga's often-overlooked biodiversity and its significance in combating climate change.

Conducted by the Corbett Foundation with Kaziranga's forest staff, the research reveals that while the park is famed for its large animals, its ecological sustainability greatly relies on its less visible microfauna.

