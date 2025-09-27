Earthquake Shakes China's Gansu Province: Damage and Response

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked northwest China's Gansu province early Saturday, according to reports by state media. Roof tiles were scattered and houses knocked to the ground, impacting thousands.

Eleven individuals were sent to local hospitals due to the quake's impact, state broadcaster CCTV confirmed. Xinhua News Agency noted that five of the six patients at one facility required further medical attention but were in stable condition.

The tremor struck Longxi county at 5:49 am, at a depth of just 10 kilometers, with its epicenter situated 140 kilometers southeast of Lanzhou, per the government earthquake center. Emergency workers actively cleared debris, while over 7,800 residents from affected areas were evacuated.