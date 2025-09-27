Left Menu

Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Multi-Level Parking

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new state-of-the-art parking facility in GK to ease congestion. Aiming to introduce 100 such systems, this fully automated structure accommodates 399 vehicles. Designed to reduce traffic jams, the initiative underscores the government's commitment to solving urban infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:25 IST
Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Multi-Level Parking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched an advanced multi-level parking facility in Greater Kailash, promising a solution to the capital's long-standing parking woes.

The facility, costing Rs 63.74 crore, offers accommodation for 399 vehicles, aiming to relieve congestion in one of south Delhi's busiest commercial zones. Gupta highlighted plans for 100 similar installations city-wide.

Supported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the project features cutting-edge automation, ensuring reduced traffic snarls. Gupta assured residents of ample funding for civic amenities, marking a significant step toward streamlined urban development.

TRENDING

1
Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

 Germany
2
Chelsea Crumbles as Brighton Shines After Red Card Drama

Chelsea Crumbles as Brighton Shines After Red Card Drama

 United Kingdom
3
Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation

 United States
4
Tamil Nadu Defers Waqf Board Reconstitution, AIMPLB Lauds Move Amidst Supreme Court Deliberations

Tamil Nadu Defers Waqf Board Reconstitution, AIMPLB Lauds Move Amidst Suprem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025