Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Multi-Level Parking

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched an advanced multi-level parking facility in Greater Kailash, promising a solution to the capital's long-standing parking woes.

The facility, costing Rs 63.74 crore, offers accommodation for 399 vehicles, aiming to relieve congestion in one of south Delhi's busiest commercial zones. Gupta highlighted plans for 100 similar installations city-wide.

Supported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the project features cutting-edge automation, ensuring reduced traffic snarls. Gupta assured residents of ample funding for civic amenities, marking a significant step toward streamlined urban development.