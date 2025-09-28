Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Cause Havoc in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Two incidents of lightning strikes in Maharashtra's Palghar district injured six people and damaged homes. Five family members were hurt in Dhanwa village, while one person was injured in Dhadhari village. Local authorities urge precautions during thunderstorms to prevent such accidents and damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a lightning storm wreaked havoc, injuring six individuals and damaging several homes. Officials reported incidents in Jawhar taluka where locals experienced the fury of nature.

A lightning strike in Dhanwa village around 10:30 PM on Saturday caused significant damage to a house, leaving five family members injured. The affected individuals received medical treatment and have since been discharged, according to Vivekanand Kadam, an officer with the district disaster management cell.

Another incident in Dhadhari village also resulted in a house being damaged and one person injured, who is still under medical care. Authorities urge residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms, advising against staying in open fields or under trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

