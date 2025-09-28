Left Menu

Rains Wreak Havoc in Marathwada: Mass Evacuations and Rising River Threats

Central Maharashtra's Marathwada has experienced severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of over 11,500 people. Rising water levels in the Godavari River and Jayakwadi dam discharge have escalated the crisis. Authorities are taking emergency measures, including traditional alerts, to safeguard affected communities amid ongoing heavy rains and extensive infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:57 IST
Severe flooding in Marathwada, central Maharashtra, has led to the evacuation of more than 11,500 residents as heavy rains continue to swell the region's rivers and dams. The situation is particularly dire in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded districts, where the Godavari River has overflowed due to increased inflow from the Jayakwadi dam, causing widespread disruption.

The local government has responded by opening all gates of the Jayakwadi dam, reaching a critical 98.07% capacity, while evacuating villages along its banks. Meanwhile, heavier-than-usual rainfalls were recorded in several districts, sparking disaster response efforts from both state authorities and the Indian Army, readying traditional 'dawandi' alerts to warn residents of rising waters.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a review of the relief operations, urging increased ground-level action. The relentless rains have devastated crops across thousands of hectares, damaging infrastructure and leaving low-lying district communities vulnerable. The Indian Meteorological Department's red alert remains active with more precipitation anticipated in upstream regions like Nashik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

