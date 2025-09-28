Karnataka CM Evaluates Bhima Basin Flood Damage; Relief Anticipated
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will visit Kalaburagi district on September 30 to evaluate flood damage in the Bhima river basin. The devastating floods impacted agriculture extensively in Bidar district, leading to a call for immediate government relief and a special package for affected farmers and infrastructure recovery.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi district on September 30 to assess the damage caused by recent floods in the Bhima river basin. This visit seeks to evaluate the extent of devastation and facilitate the coordination of relief measures.
A statement from Siddaramaiah's office indicated a meeting would be held with officials from the flood-hit areas, including those from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura districts. This comes as pressure mounts from within the government for expedited relief efforts.
Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has strongly urged the Chief Minister to announce immediate relief and a special package targeting flood-affected farmers in Bidar district. Extensive crop destruction and infrastructure damage, including collapsed bridges and downed electric poles, have been reported, prompting calls for an aerial survey and swift government action.
