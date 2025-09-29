United Against Encroachment: LG Manoj Sinha's Call for Action in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a stern call to action against encroachments along water bodies, following devastating floods in the region. The catastrophe led to significant losses, with more than 4,000 houses damaged, over 3,237 kilometres of roads affected, and over 70 major bridges destroyed.

Addressing the 'Swachhata Vijayotsav', Sinha urged the administration and citizens to take a proactive stance against illegal constructions around riverbanks. He stressed the importance of individual responsibility, highlighting the dire consequences of encroachments and underscoring the urgent need for a collective movement to ensure a sustainable future.

Sinha's call comes with promises of significant government support for the reconstruction of affected areas, including the construction of over 5,000 new houses. His statements emphasized the need for environmental protection and the crucial role of community participation in fostering a prosperous, secure Jammu and Kashmir.