BPTP Ltd. Wins Big: Recognition in Innovative Real Estate Design
BPTP Ltd., a leader in real estate, received accolades at the ET Now Swadesh Awards 2025 for innovative designs in the Delhi NCR region. Their projects, GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti-Greens, are celebrated for integrating modern aesthetics with sustainability, redefining luxury living while enhancing urban lifestyles.
In a prestigious ceremony held at Vivanta, Dwarka, BPTP Ltd. was honored with two awards at the ET Now Swadesh - Gems of Delhi NCR Awards 2025. The awards celebrate the company's dedication to excellence and innovation in real estate, spotlighting their projects, GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti-Greens.
GAIA Residences stood out for its revolutionary architectural design that harmonizes modern aesthetics with energy-efficient technology. This project is lauded as the first on the Dwarka Expressway to incorporate glass and metal façade towers, significantly enhancing energy efficiency and sound reduction, crucial for a sustainable urban lifestyle.
Amstoria Verti-Greens, meanwhile, received praise for its vertical gardens and a massive club zone, offering an enhanced urban luxury experience in Gurugram. The initiative aims to blend elegance with functionality, providing residents with tranquil green spaces and a host of modern amenities, redefining luxury urban living.
