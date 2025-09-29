BPTP Ltd. Wins Big: Recognition in Innovative Real Estate Design

In a prestigious ceremony held at Vivanta, Dwarka, BPTP Ltd. was honored with two awards at the ET Now Swadesh - Gems of Delhi NCR Awards 2025. The awards celebrate the company's dedication to excellence and innovation in real estate, spotlighting their projects, GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti-Greens.

GAIA Residences stood out for its revolutionary architectural design that harmonizes modern aesthetics with energy-efficient technology. This project is lauded as the first on the Dwarka Expressway to incorporate glass and metal façade towers, significantly enhancing energy efficiency and sound reduction, crucial for a sustainable urban lifestyle.

Amstoria Verti-Greens, meanwhile, received praise for its vertical gardens and a massive club zone, offering an enhanced urban luxury experience in Gurugram. The initiative aims to blend elegance with functionality, providing residents with tranquil green spaces and a host of modern amenities, redefining luxury urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)