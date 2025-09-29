Singapore's Population: A Record Hit Over 6 Million

Singapore's population has reached an unprecedented 6.11 million as of June 2025, driven by a 1.2% increase from the previous year, largely due to foreign and migrant inflows. This development marks a milestone for the city-state, according to a recent government report.

The surge past the 6 million mark was documented in the annual Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division, revealing a resident count of 4.2 million, including 3.66 million citizens and 0.54 million Permanent Residents. The non-resident segment grew by 2.7% to 1.91 million, primarily bolstered by work permit holders, with contributions from domestic workers and students.

While the foreign workforce constitutes about two-thirds of the non-resident group, Singapore's government continues its strategic approach to immigration. This includes controlled intakes of Permanent Residents and new citizens, responding to economic demands and societal needs with a focus on quality applications.

