Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

The construction of a new Circuit House in Mathura was initiated on Monday with a prayer ceremony, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The project aims to accommodate the frequent visits of VIPs and VVIPs, as noted by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

Around two hectares of land from the UP Veterinary Science University's agriculture farm has been allocated for this purpose, with the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam overseeing the construction. The planned four-storey structure is anticipated to be completed within 15 months, costing Rs 67.40 crore.

The facility will feature a 70-seater conference hall, a 72-seater dining hall, and accommodations including a 42-bed dormitory and Type-II residential quarters. Different floors will cater to various needs, with general and VIP suites.

(With inputs from agencies.)