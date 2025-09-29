Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs
A new Circuit House is set to be constructed in Mathura to accommodate frequent VIP visits. The four-storey building will house various amenities and is expected to be completed in 15 months at a cost of Rs 67.40 crore. BJP MP Hema Malini attended the foundation ceremony.
- Country:
- India
The construction of a new Circuit House in Mathura was initiated on Monday with a prayer ceremony, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The project aims to accommodate the frequent visits of VIPs and VVIPs, as noted by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.
Around two hectares of land from the UP Veterinary Science University's agriculture farm has been allocated for this purpose, with the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam overseeing the construction. The planned four-storey structure is anticipated to be completed within 15 months, costing Rs 67.40 crore.
The facility will feature a 70-seater conference hall, a 72-seater dining hall, and accommodations including a 42-bed dormitory and Type-II residential quarters. Different floors will cater to various needs, with general and VIP suites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Vision 2047: Transforming UP into India's Growth Engine
Tragedy in Delhi: Mishap at Construction Site Claims Young Life
VVIP Circuit House Construction Kicks Off in Mathura
Empathy in Action: Yogi Adityanath's Immediate Aid to Cancer Patient
Signature Global and WRI India Join Forces to Tackle Construction Pollution