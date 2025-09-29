Left Menu

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

A new Circuit House is set to be constructed in Mathura to accommodate frequent VIP visits. The four-storey building will house various amenities and is expected to be completed in 15 months at a cost of Rs 67.40 crore. BJP MP Hema Malini attended the foundation ceremony.

Mathura | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:14 IST

The construction of a new Circuit House in Mathura was initiated on Monday with a prayer ceremony, attended by BJP MP Hema Malini. The project aims to accommodate the frequent visits of VIPs and VVIPs, as noted by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

Around two hectares of land from the UP Veterinary Science University's agriculture farm has been allocated for this purpose, with the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam overseeing the construction. The planned four-storey structure is anticipated to be completed within 15 months, costing Rs 67.40 crore.

The facility will feature a 70-seater conference hall, a 72-seater dining hall, and accommodations including a 42-bed dormitory and Type-II residential quarters. Different floors will cater to various needs, with general and VIP suites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

