Karnataka Explores Path to Legalize Buildings Without Certificates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initiated exploring a potential legal route to regularize buildings lacking essential Commencement and Occupancy Certificates. The move follows Supreme Court guidelines emphasizing mandatory certifications for accessing vital services like electricity and water.

A meeting is set for October 8, where the Chief Secretary, Departmental Ministers, and legal advisors will debate the legal frameworks for granting utilities to unauthorized constructions. This measure suggests a temporary exemption strategy for applications filed until March 2025, ahead of full Supreme Court order implementation.

Siddaramaiah underscored the need to verify the compliance of other Indian states to similar mandates, advocating a public-friendly policy that doesn't threaten existing residential buildings. The meeting spotlighted the impracticality of demolishing such structures while highlighting the need for a unified approach benefiting residents.

