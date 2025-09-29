Left Menu

Karnataka Explores Path to Legalize Buildings Without Certificates

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah considers granting one-time permission for buildings lacking mandatory Commencement and Occupancy Certificates. Amid discussions aligned with Supreme Court directions, the state plans an October 8 meeting to evaluate legal measures for providing utilities to such constructions, potentially exempting applications before March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:18 IST
Karnataka Explores Path to Legalize Buildings Without Certificates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initiated exploring a potential legal route to regularize buildings lacking essential Commencement and Occupancy Certificates. The move follows Supreme Court guidelines emphasizing mandatory certifications for accessing vital services like electricity and water.

A meeting is set for October 8, where the Chief Secretary, Departmental Ministers, and legal advisors will debate the legal frameworks for granting utilities to unauthorized constructions. This measure suggests a temporary exemption strategy for applications filed until March 2025, ahead of full Supreme Court order implementation.

Siddaramaiah underscored the need to verify the compliance of other Indian states to similar mandates, advocating a public-friendly policy that doesn't threaten existing residential buildings. The meeting spotlighted the impracticality of demolishing such structures while highlighting the need for a unified approach benefiting residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025