Tragic Wolf Attack Strikes Village: Elderly Couple Among Victims

A suspected wolf attack in Majhra Taukli village tragically resulted in the deaths of Khedan and Mankiya. Their mutilated bodies were discovered after the attack in their field hut. Villagers are on edge as similar attacks have affected numerous others, prompting responses from authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:19 IST
In a shocking incident, an elderly couple, Khedan and his wife Mankiya, were killed in a suspected wolf attack in Majhra Taukli village during the early hours between Monday and Tuesday, according to forest officials.

Regional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav reported the couple, both aged around 60, were found dead with severe injuries in a field hut away from their home. The tragic discovery was made by their son on Tuesday morning.

Efforts are underway to capture the wild animal, but authorities have indicated it may be eliminated if not contained. This tragic event is part of a series of violent wolf attacks affecting villages in Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils, resulting in six deaths and nearly 20 injuries since early September.

