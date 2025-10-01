Tragic Downpour: Man Swept Away in Delhi Drain
Devendra, a 33-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh, was swept away in a Mehrauli drain during heavy rain. Despite rescue efforts by police and fire department teams, he remains missing. His brother identified him through a social media video capturing the incident. The search will continue.
A 33-year-old man, Devendra alias Kalu, was tragically swept away during a heavy downpour in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Tuesday afternoon. The police identified the victim as a native of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, who was employed at a local flour mill.
Authorities received an emergency call at approximately 1.10 pm reporting a man had been carried away by the current in a drain near Hazrat Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki's dargah. Swift response teams from the police and fire departments launched an extensive search operation, but their efforts did not yield results by evening. The search is set to continue on Wednesday morning, a senior officer confirmed.
Devendra's brother, Kishan, was able to recognize him in a viral 10-second social media video that showed the harrowing moment he was swept away. A scooter, too, was pulled into the drain by the floodwaters, underscoring the intensity of the conditions. Rescue teams maintained their efforts until late in the evening, but the young man remains missing.
