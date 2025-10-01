Devastating Earthquake Rocks Cebu City, Leaves Multiple Casualties
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City, Philippines, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 37. The quake caused power outages and severe structural damage, including collapsed buildings and inaccessible bridges. Multiple aftershocks followed, although no tsunami threat was posed.
In a recent tragic event, a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City, Philippines. The seismic event resulted in the death of at least 20 individuals and left over 37 people injured, as reported by a government official on Wednesday.
The earthquake that occurred just before 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday not only caused considerable human casualties but also led to significant infrastructural damage, including power outages. Four buildings collapsed, and six bridges and one road were rendered inaccessible, according to a local report.
With Cebu City situated in the Philippines' central Visayas region and home to nearly 1 million people, the impact was severe. The Philippine seismology agency, Phivolcs, issued warnings regarding potential aftershocks and coastal hazards, advising the public to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, no tsunami threat was identified following the quake.
