Devastation Strikes: Powerful Earthquake Claims 22 Lives in the Philippines

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City in the Philippines, causing significant destruction and claiming at least 22 lives. The quake led to power outages, damaged structures, and left many injured. Authorities have cautioned against aftershocks and unusual sea activity.

Updated: 01-10-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 05:12 IST
Devastation Strikes: Powerful Earthquake Claims 22 Lives in the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake has claimed at least 22 lives and caused significant damage in the Philippines, a government official has announced. The quake struck just before 10 p.m. near Cebu City in the central Visayas region, leading to widespread power outages and structural damage.

Reports indicate that at least 21 fatalities occurred in Cebu province alone, with confirmation processes ongoing. Multiple injuries have been reported, along with infrastructure collapses, including bridges. Agencies noted the earthquake's depth at approximately 10 km, with several aftershocks recorded, the strongest at magnitude 6.

The quake triggered advisories about potential tidal anomalies. While the tsunami threat was later canceled, officials warned of strong currents and rapid seawater level changes. Positioned along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' the Philippines frequently experiences seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

