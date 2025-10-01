Flood Fury: Odesa’s Overnight Ordeal

In Odesa, Ukraine, rescue workers faced a daunting challenge as severe weather and floods wreaked havoc in the region. The catastrophic flooding claimed nine lives, including that of a child, according to the state emergency service.

Emergency crews were on the front line, evacuating those trapped by rising waters and pumping out flooded buildings. Among their success stories was the recovery of a missing girl, found in the early hours. Visuals shared on the Telegram app depicted dramatic rescues, with passengers taken off submerged buses and stranded cars hauled from the waters.

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov highlighted the severity of the situation, revealing that nearly two months' worth of rain fell in just seven hours, overwhelming the city's drainage system. Despite these challenges, 362 individuals were saved, underscoring the relentless effort of emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)