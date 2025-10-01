Kaladan Project: Mizoram's Gateway to Development by 2027
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which links the state's southern region to the Bay of Bengal via Myanmar, will be completed by 2027. The project promises significant development for southern Mizoram, alongside plans for an extended railway line to the Myanmar border.
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has revealed that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) is on track for completion by 2027. This project, which aims to connect southern Mizoram with the Bay of Bengal through Myanmar, will play a crucial role in the region's developmental trajectory.
Speaking at a cultural event in Lunglei district, Lalduhoma highlighted plans to extend the railway line to Hmawngbuchhuah near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, further integrating the area with India's rail network. The Bairabi-Sairang railway connecting Aizawl with Silchar already marks a significant milestone in linking Mizoram with the rest of India.
A bilateral initiative by the governments of India and Myanmar launched in 2008, the KMMTTP includes a proposed transport corridor from Kolkata to Sittwe, and then onward to Paletwa and the India-Myanmar border. The completion of road constructions on Mizoram's side awaits final commissioning due to outstanding issues.
