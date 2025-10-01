Kaladan Project: Mizoram's Gateway to Development by 2027

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has revealed that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) is on track for completion by 2027. This project, which aims to connect southern Mizoram with the Bay of Bengal through Myanmar, will play a crucial role in the region's developmental trajectory.

Speaking at a cultural event in Lunglei district, Lalduhoma highlighted plans to extend the railway line to Hmawngbuchhuah near the Mizoram-Myanmar border, further integrating the area with India's rail network. The Bairabi-Sairang railway connecting Aizawl with Silchar already marks a significant milestone in linking Mizoram with the rest of India.

A bilateral initiative by the governments of India and Myanmar launched in 2008, the KMMTTP includes a proposed transport corridor from Kolkata to Sittwe, and then onward to Paletwa and the India-Myanmar border. The completion of road constructions on Mizoram's side awaits final commissioning due to outstanding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)