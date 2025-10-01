Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has renamed the 'Telugu Thalli flyover' to 'Telangana Thalli flyover'. The flyover, originally named during undivided Andhra Pradesh, has new name boards being installed. The change follows the approval of the GHMC's Standing Committee.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially renamed the prominent 'Telugu Thalli flyover' to the 'Telangana Thalli flyover'. This renaming aligns with the region's identity, reflecting its newer statehood.
Originally built during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the flyover stands outside the Secretariat complex. The name change has been approved by the Standing Committee of the GHMC, emphasizing a shift towards regional recognition.
The GHMC has begun installing new name boards along the structure. According to a statement by the GHMC's Projects Wing, the board installation on one side is complete, with the other side expected to follow shortly. Both new boards are slated to be unveiled simultaneously in two days, a move partly inspired by public discourse on social media.
