Left Menu

Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has renamed the 'Telugu Thalli flyover' to 'Telangana Thalli flyover'. The flyover, originally named during undivided Andhra Pradesh, has new name boards being installed. The change follows the approval of the GHMC's Standing Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:46 IST
Greater Hyderabad's Iconic Flyover Gets a New Name
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially renamed the prominent 'Telugu Thalli flyover' to the 'Telangana Thalli flyover'. This renaming aligns with the region's identity, reflecting its newer statehood.

Originally built during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the flyover stands outside the Secretariat complex. The name change has been approved by the Standing Committee of the GHMC, emphasizing a shift towards regional recognition.

The GHMC has begun installing new name boards along the structure. According to a statement by the GHMC's Projects Wing, the board installation on one side is complete, with the other side expected to follow shortly. Both new boards are slated to be unveiled simultaneously in two days, a move partly inspired by public discourse on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
2
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India
3
Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

 India
4
Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025