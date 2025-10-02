Devastating Earthquake Hits Central Philippines
A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the central Philippines, resulting in 72 deaths. The catastrophe left 294 individuals injured, as reported by the civil defense agency. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing to assist those affected by the disaster.
A fatal 6.9-magnitude earthquake off the central Philippines coast has claimed 72 lives, as confirmed by the civil defense agency on Thursday.
The tremor, which occurred on Tuesday night, also resulted in 294 people sustaining injuries, according to the agency's report.
Efforts for rescue and relief continue as the devastated region grapples with the aftermath.
