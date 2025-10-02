Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Hits Central Philippines

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the central Philippines, resulting in 72 deaths. The catastrophe left 294 individuals injured, as reported by the civil defense agency. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing to assist those affected by the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:41 IST
Devastating Earthquake Hits Central Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A fatal 6.9-magnitude earthquake off the central Philippines coast has claimed 72 lives, as confirmed by the civil defense agency on Thursday.

The tremor, which occurred on Tuesday night, also resulted in 294 people sustaining injuries, according to the agency's report.

Efforts for rescue and relief continue as the devastated region grapples with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash at Sea: Gaza Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Forces

Clash at Sea: Gaza Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Forces

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Funds Deal: A New Era for U.S. Colleges

Trump's Federal Funds Deal: A New Era for U.S. Colleges

 United States
3
Dollar Finds Stability Amidst Shutdown and Policy Uncertainty

Dollar Finds Stability Amidst Shutdown and Policy Uncertainty

 Global
4
Chaos in the Gulf: Houthi Rebels Intensify Maritime Attacks

Chaos in the Gulf: Houthi Rebels Intensify Maritime Attacks

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025