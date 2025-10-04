Left Menu

Odisha to prepare master plan to prevent loss of human lives due to landslides

The Odisha government has decided to prepare a comprehensive master plan to prevent loss of human lives due to landslides in hilly areas of the state, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said here on Saturday.Speaking to media persons, Pujari said a landslide has emerged as a new disaster in the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:49 IST
Speaking to media persons, Pujari said a landslide has emerged as a new disaster in the state. "Landslides, which are usually seen in north-eastern states of our country, have now been seen in some parts of Odisha. Gajapati district, which has a lot of hilly areas, is facing landslides," he said.

One person was killed due to a landslide in the district, and the death of another person in Gajapati is under investigation, he said.

"The cause of his death can be known after postmortem examination," the minister said.

To mitigate the suffering of the people due to that disaster, the state government is going to prepare a master plan. Pujari said.

The recent heavy rainfall under the impact of a deep depression has caused massive damage in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, some parts of Ganjam and other districts, he said.

Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena personally monitored relief and rescue operations for two days in the affected areas, Pujari said.

The minister further said that district collectors concerned have been asked to assess the damage and submit reports. After getting the reports, compensation will be provided to the affected people.

Pujari said the government will also identify low-lying roads vulnerable to waterlogging and take measures to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

A modern disaster management office will be constructed in Bhubaneswar to bring all related offices under one roof, he said.

"This integration will enable seamless coordination and quicker decision-making during emergencies," Pujari noted.

The government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the project, which is expected to be completed in two years. The process has begun to identify the place for the modern building, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

