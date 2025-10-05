Tragedy Strikes as House Collapse Claims a Life in Fatehpur
A house collapse in Fatehpur district led to the death of a 55-year-old man and injured four family members. The incident occurred early morning in Gojh village. Police rescued the victims from the debris, but Hiralal Kuril was declared dead while others are receiving treatment.
In a tragic incident in Fatehpur district, a 55-year-old man lost his life and four family members sustained serious injuries when their kutcha house crumbled early on Sunday morning. The local police reported that the collapse happened around 4 am in Gojh village, under the Lalauli area.
Five members of the family were asleep inside when the house caved in, burying them under the wreckage. Zafarganj Circle Officer Durgesh Deep stated that emergency services acted swiftly to extract the trapped individuals and transport them to medical facilities in Ghazipur town. Despite their efforts, doctors pronounced Hiralal Kuril dead upon arrival.
Hiralal's mother, Sukhrani, aged 75, along with his daughters, Reena and Meena, aged 25 and 23, and his 18-year-old son, Yogendra, were injured and have been referred to the district hospital for further treatment, as confirmed by the Circle Officer.
