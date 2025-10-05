Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as House Collapse Claims a Life in Fatehpur

A house collapse in Fatehpur district led to the death of a 55-year-old man and injured four family members. The incident occurred early morning in Gojh village. Police rescued the victims from the debris, but Hiralal Kuril was declared dead while others are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes as House Collapse Claims a Life in Fatehpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Fatehpur district, a 55-year-old man lost his life and four family members sustained serious injuries when their kutcha house crumbled early on Sunday morning. The local police reported that the collapse happened around 4 am in Gojh village, under the Lalauli area.

Five members of the family were asleep inside when the house caved in, burying them under the wreckage. Zafarganj Circle Officer Durgesh Deep stated that emergency services acted swiftly to extract the trapped individuals and transport them to medical facilities in Ghazipur town. Despite their efforts, doctors pronounced Hiralal Kuril dead upon arrival.

Hiralal's mother, Sukhrani, aged 75, along with his daughters, Reena and Meena, aged 25 and 23, and his 18-year-old son, Yogendra, were injured and have been referred to the district hospital for further treatment, as confirmed by the Circle Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Korea

Vietnam's Historic Diplomatic Outreach: To Lam's Landmark Visit to North Kor...

 Global
2
Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

Governors Challenge Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Legal Battle Unfolds

 United States
3
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
4
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025