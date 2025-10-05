Dramatic Rescue: Trekkers Saved from Blizzard Near Everest
Hundreds of trekkers near Mount Everest’s eastern face in Tibet were rescued after being stranded by a blizzard. Coordinated efforts by local villagers and rescue teams ensured 350 trekkers reached safety, with contact made with over 200 more. Heavy precipitation has severely impacted the area.
In a coordinated rescue effort, hundreds of trekkers stranded by an intense blizzard near Mount Everest's eastern face in Tibet have been guided to safety, according to Chinese state media reports on Sunday.
By Sunday, 350 trekkers had safely reached Qudang, a small township, while contact reaffirmed with over 200 others still expected in stages. Despite harsh conditions, local villagers and rescue teams played a significant role in clearing blocked roads, facilitating the rescue.
The severe weather coincides with a surge in visitors during China's National Day holiday, as heavy snowfalls and rain continue to challenge rescue operations. Meanwhile, heavy rains in Nepal have led to landslides and flash floods, causing significant casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rescue Operations Amid Unusual Himalayan Blizzard: Trekkers Guided to Safety
Uncommanded Deployment: Safety Concerns Rise for Air India's Dreamliners
BeMC Mandates Helmets to Ensure Road Safety
Uncommanded RAT Deployment Sparks Safety Concerns for Air India's Dreamliners
Urgent Call for Boeing 787 Electrical Check Amidst Safety Concerns