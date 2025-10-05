Fear Ends as Elusive Tiger Captured in Sitapur
A tiger terrorizing Sitapur's Maholi area was captured by the forest department, alleviating residents' fears. The tiger, linked to the death of a local youth, was tracked using cameras and tranquillised. A wildlife team is set to evaluate and decide on the animal's relocation.
A tiger that instilled fear in Sitapur's Maholi area has been captured by the forest department, officials confirmed Sunday. The operation concludes weeks of anxiety among locals.
Officials reported that the tiger, tranquillised near Narni village, had previously mauled a young man on August 22, prompting a search operation. Another tigress was captured last month.
The department employed trap cameras and baits to track the tiger's movements, before successfully tranquilising it in cane fields. The tiger is currently in good health and under surveillance, with plans for further inspection upon a wildlife team's arrival.
