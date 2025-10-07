Left Menu

Future of Rajghat: Battle Between New Secretariat and Entertainment Hub

Plans for the defunct Rajghat thermal power plant in Delhi are under discussion, with proposals for its conversion into a new Secretariat or an entertainment hub. The Delhi government and DDA are weighing options, considering the site's strategic location and extensive land availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The future of the now-defunct Rajghat thermal power plant in Delhi remains uncertain as government bodies deliberate on its best use. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has initiated discussions to explore possible projects for the prime land.

A meeting was recently conducted with officials from the PWD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the power department to discuss the current status of the site and its potential for future use. Significant proposals include the construction of a new Delhi Secretariat, as suggested by the Delhi government. Citing its strategic location, close to the existing Secretariat at the Player's Building, the government deems it a viable option.

Conversely, the DDA proposed transforming the area into an entertainment hub. Featuring attractions like water parks, gaming zones, and a museum, the plan focuses on turning the site into a leisure destination. This project would be executed in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, requiring a change in land use. The final decision is yet to be made and will involve coordination between central agencies and the Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

