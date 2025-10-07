Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes
Delhi's initial trial for artificial rain, aimed at combating pollution through cloud-seeding, has been postponed due to weather conditions. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and teams from IIT Kanpur are poised to execute the trial when a clear-weather window is confirmed by the India Meteorological Department.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's ambitious artificial rain experiment has hit yet another snag, with the first cloud-seeding trial facing delays due to unfavorable weather conditions. This initiative seeks to improve the capital's air quality by using an aircraft equipped with cloud-seeding technology, awaiting conducive climate conditions in Meerut for operations.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, alongside environmental officials and a technical team from IIT Kanpur, personally inspected the readiness of the aircraft. Sirsa emphasized that the trial's timing hinges largely on advisories from the India Meteorological Department, ensuring no rainfall interference with the vital experiment.
Initially scheduled amidst monsoon disruptions, the project aims to assess how cloud-seeding could mitigate pollution during Delhi's notorious winter smog peaks. With funding secured and approvals from multiple departments, officials hope for a dry spell to finally explore this innovative approach to cleaner air.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Industrial Hubs: A Leap into the Future
Delhi's Delayed Artificial Rain Trial: A Quest for Clear Skies
New $1 Million Boost for AVAREF to Fast-Track Vaccine Trials in Africa
WHO Launches Global Clinical Trials Forum to Strengthen Research Standards
Manipur's Effort to Regain Safe Passage: Convoy Trials on NH-2