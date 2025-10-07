Jharkhand HC Demands Sewage Infrastructure Update in Ranchi
The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the state government and Ranchi Municipal Corporation to submit a progress report concerning the sewage and drainage system in Ranchi. This directive arose from a public interest litigation highlighting the poor condition of the city's infrastructure. Key zones have been designated for improvements.
The Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to present a status report on the ongoing work related to the sewage and drainage system in the city of Ranchi.
This action was prompted by a public interest litigation filed by Shubham Kataruka, highlighting the dire state of streets and drainage in the capital.
During the proceedings, advocate LCN Shahdeo informed the court about the division of the sewage system into four distinct zones, with only Zone 1 under municipal control. Meanwhile, the state will oversee the other zones, with completion expected soon in selected areas.
