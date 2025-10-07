Left Menu

Delhi Government Under Scrutiny: Cost Overruns and Delays in Barapullah Project

Delhi's Barapullah extension project faces investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch due to significant cost overruns and delays. Former public officials and contractors are under scrutiny, as previous arbitration rulings have led to financial losses. This ongoing challenge highlights policy issues within the public infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:18 IST
The Barapullah extension project in Delhi is coming under intense scrutiny, with the Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena ordering a probe into alleged instances of delay, cost overruns, and suspicious payments to a private contractor. This investigation, led by the Anti-Corruption Branch, seeks to shed light on potential mismanagement within the government's handling of public infrastructure projects.

Previous ministers and public officials are being questioned for their role in the project's decade-long delay. The project, sanctioned in 2015, has already surpassed its budget due to land acquisition and bureaucratic hurdles. Despite these challenges, the project is now expected to complete by mid-2024, several years behind its original schedule.

As arbitration proceedings have revealed, the contract disputes have cost Delhi hundreds of crores of rupees, tarnishing the reputation of the public works administration. The coming inquiries aim to fix accountability and review policy flaws to avert future fiscal mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

