Delhi Government Under Scrutiny: Cost Overruns and Delays in Barapullah Project

The Barapullah extension project in Delhi is coming under intense scrutiny, with the Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena ordering a probe into alleged instances of delay, cost overruns, and suspicious payments to a private contractor. This investigation, led by the Anti-Corruption Branch, seeks to shed light on potential mismanagement within the government's handling of public infrastructure projects.

Previous ministers and public officials are being questioned for their role in the project's decade-long delay. The project, sanctioned in 2015, has already surpassed its budget due to land acquisition and bureaucratic hurdles. Despite these challenges, the project is now expected to complete by mid-2024, several years behind its original schedule.

As arbitration proceedings have revealed, the contract disputes have cost Delhi hundreds of crores of rupees, tarnishing the reputation of the public works administration. The coming inquiries aim to fix accountability and review policy flaws to avert future fiscal mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)