Tragedy Strikes: Landslide in Bilaspur Claims Lives
A devastating landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, struck a private bus killing at least 15 people, with several others feared trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing. The incident has drawn condolences from national leaders, and relief funds have been established for the affected families.
At least 15 people have lost their lives following a severe landslide that devastated a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. The catastrophic event occurred on Tuesday evening around 6.40 pm in the Bhalughat area, where a large section of a mountain succumbed to pressure and collapsed onto the bus.
The ill-fated vehicle was en route from Marotan to Ghumarwin, carrying 25-30 passengers when the tragedy unfolded. Rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, fearing several individuals remain trapped under the debris. The names of those who perished in this disaster have been released by authorities.
Intermittent rains since Monday have worsened the situation, causing unstable slopes in the region. Leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences. Modi has announced monetary relief for the victims' families while praising ongoing rescue efforts.

