Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Over 850 Hikers Evacuated from Blizzard on Mount Everest

A severe blizzard trapped over 850 hikers, guides, and porters on Mount Everest's Tibetan slopes. They were successfully evacuated with the help of local villagers and rescue teams. The storm, which unexpectedly hit during China's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, resulted in one casualty and widespread travel disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:10 IST
Daring Rescue: Over 850 Hikers Evacuated from Blizzard on Mount Everest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an extraordinary display of resilience and teamwork, more than 850 hikers and local service personnel have been evacuated from Mount Everest's Tibetan slopes following a severe blizzard. The storm left the trekkers stranded for three days amid heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City.

Local guides and yak herders were instrumental in helping the 580 hikers and over 300 personnel reach safety in Qudeng Township. Authorities are facilitating their return amid challenging conditions that saw one hiker lose their life, with crushed tents and blocked trails.

This rescue operation, reported by Xinhua, unfolded during China's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, a peak tourist period. Despite odds, courage prevailed in areas known for their rugged beauty and primitive conditions, relying solely on yaks for supply routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

Austria's Bold Move: Renegotiating Pay to Curb Inflation

 Austria
2
Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

Sergio Gor: Young Diplomat Steers US-India Relations

 Global
3
Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

Advocacy for Transgender Rights: Rethinking Legal Definitions

 India
4
Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

Redistricting Rivalry: The Battle Between Texas and California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025