Daring Rescue: Over 850 Hikers Evacuated from Blizzard on Mount Everest

In an extraordinary display of resilience and teamwork, more than 850 hikers and local service personnel have been evacuated from Mount Everest's Tibetan slopes following a severe blizzard. The storm left the trekkers stranded for three days amid heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City.

Local guides and yak herders were instrumental in helping the 580 hikers and over 300 personnel reach safety in Qudeng Township. Authorities are facilitating their return amid challenging conditions that saw one hiker lose their life, with crushed tents and blocked trails.

This rescue operation, reported by Xinhua, unfolded during China's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, a peak tourist period. Despite odds, courage prevailed in areas known for their rugged beauty and primitive conditions, relying solely on yaks for supply routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)