Tragic Building Collapse in Central Madrid Claims Four Lives

In a devastating incident in central Madrid, Spanish emergency workers have confirmed the recovery of four bodies following a building collapse. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when the top floor of a six-storey building undergoing renovation suddenly gave way.

The collapse sent the top floor crashing onto the five levels below, leading to a frantic overnight search by emergency personnel. Assisted by police sniffer dogs and drones, search efforts culminated in the sad discovery of the remaining bodies early on Wednesday.

Among the deceased was a female worker, with three others suffering injuries. Police suspect the incident to be a workplace accident, amidst a backdrop of old buildings frequently undergoing internal renovations while maintaining their façade.

