Sri Lanka Sets Up Wildlife Unit to Protect Mattala Airport
Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a new wildlife department unit at Mattala International Airport, Hambantota, to address elephant trespassing issues. The initiative aims to protect airport infrastructure and ensure safety by managing wildlife movements, with an emphasis on minimizing threats from elephants and other animals.
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's efforts to mitigate issues caused by wildlife near critical infrastructure led to the cabinet's approval of a new wildlife department unit at Mattala International Airport.
This unit will address the frequent encroachment by elephants and other wild animals, which pose risks to infrastructure and safety.
Known as the world's quietest airport due to low flight traffic, Mattala's location was initially criticized by environmentalists for being within an elephant and migratory bird habitat.
