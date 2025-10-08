Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Yamuna Revival Megaproject

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil projects worth Rs 1,816 crore to rejuvenate the Yamuna river in Delhi. This initiative aims to address water and sewerage issues, reduce pollution, and fulfill BJP's electoral promise. Citizens are encouraged to participate in keeping the Yamuna clean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:33 IST
Amit Shah Launches Yamuna Revival Megaproject
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unleash a wave of new projects worth Rs 1,816 crore aimed at reviving the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscores this as a historic mission, with significant backing from the central government.

Several projects are expected to break ground or see inauguration under Shah's guidance. These include initiatives to augment clean water supply and a series of key projects designed to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Efforts will particularly focus on building and upgrading sewage treatment plants and sewer lines to tackle entrenched water and sewerage problems.

More than 22 major drains across Delhi will adopt sewage treatment plants to stem the tide of untreated sewerage into the river. By channeling treated water back into the Yamuna, these measures are poised to dramatically cut down pollution levels. Rekha Gupta emphasizes the importance of community involvement for the river's renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025