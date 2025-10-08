Amit Shah Launches Yamuna Revival Megaproject

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unleash a wave of new projects worth Rs 1,816 crore aimed at reviving the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscores this as a historic mission, with significant backing from the central government.

Several projects are expected to break ground or see inauguration under Shah's guidance. These include initiatives to augment clean water supply and a series of key projects designed to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Efforts will particularly focus on building and upgrading sewage treatment plants and sewer lines to tackle entrenched water and sewerage problems.

More than 22 major drains across Delhi will adopt sewage treatment plants to stem the tide of untreated sewerage into the river. By channeling treated water back into the Yamuna, these measures are poised to dramatically cut down pollution levels. Rekha Gupta emphasizes the importance of community involvement for the river's renewal.

