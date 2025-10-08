Nobel Chemistry Breakthrough: Magic in Molecular Structures

Three chemists received the prestigious Nobel Prize in chemistry for their groundbreaking work on metal-organic frameworks. These innovative structures are capable of holding large quantities of gas and liquid, offering potential solutions to critical environmental challenges such as pollution and water scarcity.

The recipients, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi, were honored for developing materials that could help remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere or harvest moisture in arid areas, thereby addressing some of humanity's gravest concerns. These frameworks can even be tailored for specific chemical separations such as removing 'forever chemicals' from water.

The discovery of these structures, sometimes likened to magical bags from popular culture, was praised for its potential to tackle global issues. Other laureates are exploring uses in drug delivery and other industrial applications, underscoring the broad impact of their scientific breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)