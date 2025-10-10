CPCB Cracks Down on Uttarakhand's Non-Compliant Effluent Treatment Plants
The Central Pollution Control Board has reprimanded Uttarakhand for consistent effluent treatment violations at Haridwar, Pantnagar, and Sitarganj plants. Immediate action, including penalties, has been mandated. Despite previous fines, compliance has lagged. The state is now tasked with tighter surveillance and operational improvements within 30 days.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has taken decisive action against the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board due to persistent violations by three effluent treatment plants in the state.
Following an inspection, it was revealed that facilities in Haridwar, Pantnagar, and Sitarganj were failing to meet necessary standards for both inlet and treated effluents, as mandated by environmental regulations.
Specific concerns were raised regarding high levels of biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, and harmful metals. The CPCB has demanded urgent measures, including surveillance and financial penalties, to rectify these lapses and ensure environmental compliance.
