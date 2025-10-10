Vascon Engineers Ltd Wins Rs 161 Crore Redevelopment Project in Mumbai

Vascon Engineers Ltd has announced that it has secured a significant Rs 161 crore contract from MSEB Holding Company Ltd for the redevelopment of the Saudamini Building located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The project is slated for completion within a three-year timeframe.

Under the leadership of Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, Managing Director, Vascon Engineers is committed to delivering this project to meet high-quality standards and adhere to the agreed timeline. The company has a strong redevelopment presence in Mumbai, with ongoing projects such as Vascon Orchids at Santacruz and Prakash CHS in Santacruz West.

Vascon Engineers anticipates that approximately 50% of its real estate portfolio by FY27 will be generated from its active and upcoming redevelopment projects in Mumbai, including a pipeline of 0.4 million square feet in Santacruz and Powai, valued at Rs 1,050 crore. Additionally, Vascon is pursuing engineering, procurement, and construction opportunities to enhance its order book.