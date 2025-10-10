Left Menu

Vascon Engineers Ltd Wins Rs 161 Crore Redevelopment Project in Mumbai

Vascon Engineers Ltd secured a Rs 161 crore project from MSEB Holding Company Ltd for Mumbai's Saudamini Building redevelopment, set for 36-month completion. The company's real estate strategy includes significant projects in Santacruz and Powai, expected to expand its portfolio by FY27. EPC opportunities are also being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:18 IST
Vascon Engineers Ltd Wins Rs 161 Crore Redevelopment Project in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vascon Engineers Ltd has announced that it has secured a significant Rs 161 crore contract from MSEB Holding Company Ltd for the redevelopment of the Saudamini Building located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The project is slated for completion within a three-year timeframe.

Under the leadership of Siddharth Vasudevan Moorthy, Managing Director, Vascon Engineers is committed to delivering this project to meet high-quality standards and adhere to the agreed timeline. The company has a strong redevelopment presence in Mumbai, with ongoing projects such as Vascon Orchids at Santacruz and Prakash CHS in Santacruz West.

Vascon Engineers anticipates that approximately 50% of its real estate portfolio by FY27 will be generated from its active and upcoming redevelopment projects in Mumbai, including a pipeline of 0.4 million square feet in Santacruz and Powai, valued at Rs 1,050 crore. Additionally, Vascon is pursuing engineering, procurement, and construction opportunities to enhance its order book.

TRENDING

1
Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

 India
2
Election Commission to Launch Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

Election Commission to Launch Nationwide Voter List Overhaul

 India
3
NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

NBA's Game-Changing Return: A Peek Into China's Sporting Comeback

 Global
4
Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize Triumph

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025