Gadkari Advocates Quality Over 'Chal Jaata Hain' Attitude in Civil Engineering
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges engineers to prioritize quality in construction, moving away from the 'chal jaata hain' mindset. He emphasizes pre-casting in building projects for cost-efficiency and better quality, alongside research to prevent incidents like bridge collapses.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called on engineers to eliminate the 'chal jaata hain' attitude and uphold quality in their constructions, emphasizing its link to their professional ethics.
Speaking at the all-India seminar on Forensic Civil Engineering organized by the Institution of Engineers, Gadkari advocated for pre-casting in road and building projects, suggesting that it reduces costs and enhances quality once design patterns are well established.
He also stressed the importance of research to prevent bridge collapses, recalling incidents in Bihar and advocating for audits to identify and penalize errors. Gadkari urged the adoption of world-standard practices to improve civil engineering in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)