Double Quakes Jolt Southern Philippines: A Crisis in the Ring of Fire

Two powerful offshore earthquakes struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, claiming at least seven lives as towns near the epicenter suffered extensive structural damage. Authorities have warned residents of the potential for strong aftershocks in the area.

The first earthquake, measuring 7.4 in magnitude, occurred in waters near the town of Manay in Davao Oriental. It initially triggered a tsunami alert for coastal regions within 186 miles but was later lifted. A second quake followed seven hours later, with a magnitude of 6.8, prompting a new tsunami warning.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol described the incidents as a 'doublet', two distinct earthquakes that emerged along a vast trench off the eastern seaboard. Civil defense officials reported fatalities in towns near the epicenter and noted damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure like bridges. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated that search-and-rescue teams are prepared to assist those affected.