Greater Bengaluru Authority: A New Chapter in Urban Governance

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the inaugural Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting, emphasizing the need for essential services in Bengaluru, including garbage management, traffic reduction, and infrastructure maintenance.

The GBA is tasked with coordinating urban governance across five municipal corporations. Despite political tensions, especially with the BJP boycotting the meeting citing constitutional violations and procedural delays, the authority has been designed to act without political biases.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar highlighted reforms like increased financial limits for municipal expenditure and transfer of certain urban planning powers to the GBA, stressing that these steps comply with constitutional amendments, aiming for better city governance.

