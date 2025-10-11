Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a devastating accident on Friday evening resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a woman, and left three others injured. The tragedy occurred when a pickup van collided with a speeding tractor-trolley, according to officials.

The collision took place near Darhi Patti village, under the jurisdiction of Meenapur police station. Station House Officer Ram Iqbal Prasad reported the incident saying that the deceased have been identified as Binda Sahni, Nandu Sahni, Chandeshwar Sahni, and Beauty Kumari.

The driver of the tractor-trolley reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. The injured are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital and are said to be out of danger. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued a statement expressing his grief over the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)