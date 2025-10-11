Major Development Projects Unveiled in Himachal's Karsog
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and launched projects valued at Rs 132.8 crore in Karsog, Mandi. Projects include public buildings, roads, and facilities, aimed at enhancing infrastructure. Significant among these are a Combined Office Building, community centers, and various road upgradations.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated multiple projects worth Rs 132.8 crore in Mandi's Karsog area, highlighting the state's commitment to development.
Key inaugurations included a Rs 34.25 crore Combined Office Building and a Rs 1.67 crore Horticulture Office. The CM also opened the Panchayat Community Centre worth Rs 29.51 lakh and launched the Rs 90.11 lakh Mahunag Temple Complex beautification.
Additional projects inaugurated include a Rs 13 lakh Health Sub Center and a Rs 32.74 lakh Gram Panchayat Center. Sukhu laid foundation stones for several roads, enhancing connectivity, with investments over Rs 60 crore in total.
