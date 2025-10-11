Kochi Water Metro Sets Sail to Global Acclaim

The Kochi Water Metro, a pioneering public transport system in Kerala, has captured global interest as countries aspire to emulate its success, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating two new terminals, Vijayan highlighted how the system is transforming urban transport.

Since its 2023 launch, the Water Metro has transported nearly 50 lakh passengers, including both daily commuters and tourists. The project has not only connected small islands to the mainland but has also significantly reduced vehicle congestion in Kochi.

The chief minister emphasized the system's impact on tourism and regional development, adding that the newly built eco-sensitive terminals mark milestones in sustainable urban mobility. Moving forward, the initiative promises to enhance the quality of life in the region.