Devastation in Poza Rica: Nature's Fury Leaves a Trail of Destruction

In Poza Rica, devastating floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have led to widespread destruction. The natural disaster, impacting central and southeastern Mexico, has resulted in 41 deaths, significant property damage, and power outages for over 320,000 users. Rescue efforts continue amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pozarica | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The low-lying working-class neighborhoods of Poza Rica were caught off guard as a wall of water overran them. The chaos primarily stemmed from cars being swept away by torrents from the Cazones River, which flooded streets on Friday morning.

By Saturday, the water receded, revealing immense damage, including cars suspended in treetops and a dead horse inside a pickup truck. In total, 41 people died from landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico after days of relentless rain.

In Veracruz state alone, 21 inches of rain fell. The natural disaster left 16 people dead in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla, and 15 in Veracruz. Authorities are in a race against time to rescue the missing, with many areas still cut off by debris and floodwaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

