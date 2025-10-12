Devastation in Poza Rica: Nature's Fury Leaves a Trail of Destruction

The low-lying working-class neighborhoods of Poza Rica were caught off guard as a wall of water overran them. The chaos primarily stemmed from cars being swept away by torrents from the Cazones River, which flooded streets on Friday morning.

By Saturday, the water receded, revealing immense damage, including cars suspended in treetops and a dead horse inside a pickup truck. In total, 41 people died from landslides and floods across central and southeastern Mexico after days of relentless rain.

In Veracruz state alone, 21 inches of rain fell. The natural disaster left 16 people dead in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla, and 15 in Veracruz. Authorities are in a race against time to rescue the missing, with many areas still cut off by debris and floodwaters.

