Bus Mishap at Sharp Turn: Women Injured on Way to Ceremony

At least ten women were injured when a bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. They were traveling to a 'Milni' ceremony. The accident occurred at Jobi village, near the Solan-Bilaspur border, due to a sharp curve. Investigations to determine the cause are ongoing.

Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:32 IST
Bus Mishap at Sharp Turn: Women Injured on Way to Ceremony
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, a private bus carrying over 30 passengers overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, causing injuries to at least ten female passengers. The travelers were on their way to a 'Milni' ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding ritual, when the unfortunate event occurred in Jobi village near the Solan-Bilaspur border.

Eyewitnesses and officials reported that the accident took place while the bus was negotiating a sharp curve en route to Chaulana village. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the overturn. Local villagers quickly responded by transporting the injured to AIIMS Bilaspur and alerting police authorities.

Authorities have launched further investigations to uncover the precise cause of the mishap, while some of the passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries. The local community remains in shock, awaiting more details as they emerge.

